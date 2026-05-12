Orange Audubon fundraiser to support Birding Park set for Saturday 

Orange Audubon Society is preparing to host a fundraiser Saturday in downtown Apopka as work continues on the Apopka Birding Park and its planned nature and events center near Lake Apopka.

The fundraiser will take place 6-10 p.m. on the Shade House Deck at Propagate Social House, 40 E. Fifth St. in Apopka. Admission is $30 and includes one complimentary drink and a raffle ticket, according to Orange Audubon.

Organizers said the evening will feature music, dancing, raffles and social activities, with proceeds supporting Orange Audubon’s conservation and educational initiatives tied to the birding park project.

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Raffle prizes are expected to include binoculars, guided birdwatching outings, artwork, native plants, restaurant gift cards and themed gift baskets donated by local businesses and supporters.

The event comes as Orange Audubon continues fundraising and site preparation efforts for the planned Orange Audubon Nature and Special Events Center, which will serve as the centerpiece of the Apopka Birding Park. Earlier this year, the organization announced a fundraising campaign aimed at helping move the project closer to construction.

The planned facility is part of a larger redevelopment effort on a 69.5-acre former greenhouse property adjacent to the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive. Plans for the site include habitat restoration areas, walking trails and a LEED Gold-certified building designed for environmental education programs, community gatherings and birding-related activities.

Orange Audubon recently retained Winter Springs-based contractor R.B. Marks to collaborate with architecture firm Little Diversified Architectural Consulting as planning and pre-construction work advances. The nonprofit said donations of construction materials and professional services – including bird-safe glass and structural steel – have helped offset some anticipated expenses.

Volunteer work has also continued at the property in recent months. Orange Audubon said volunteers have planted nearly 100 cypress trees, added benches and bird boxes, and continued efforts to remove invasive plant species from the site. Volunteer workdays are typically held on the final Saturday of each month.

In addition, the St. Johns River Water Management District is currently overseeing removal of concrete from former greenhouse foundations on the property through July.

Due to the ongoing expansion work, Apopka Birding Park is temporarily closed Mondays through Thursdays, though it remains open to the public Fridays through Sundays in alignment with Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive operating days.

Tickets for the Saturday fundraiser are available online and will also be sold at the door, according to organizers. Orange Audubon is also seeking donations, sponsorships and naming partners for the future nature and events center.