OP-ED: Xello helps students plan future

By Melissa Byrd

Have you heard of Xello?

If you are a parent in OCPS, I hope the answer is yes. Xello is an online program that helps our students define their future goals and transform their aspirations into actionable plans for success.

OCPS uses the program at the center of its efforts to ensure students are college and/or career-ready. It helps them build self-knowledge, explore their options, create a plan, and develop the 21st-century skills needed to thrive in the world of work.

All OCPS students, even our elementary age students, can access Xello and use it as a tool to support their college/career exploration, along with their school counselor and families.

As long as I’ve been a board member, I have advocated for a tool that would help students and parents navigate the vast choices available to them in one place, and Xello does just that.

Xello offers grade-level lessons for K-12 students that allow them to explore various career clusters. These lessons are designed to offer students insights into experiences after high school. Better yet, it includes things like creating a post-secondary plan, writing resumes, learning interview skills, time management, and workplace skills.

These essential life skills are important ones that our business stakeholders have told us our graduates need to have when they graduate. They are so important that we’ve included them in our new strategic plan for the next five years.

The ultimate goal is to help students explore specific pathways and have a plan upon graduation that aligns with their interests.

As the student completes lessons, year to year, their data is rolled over and aggregated to provide the best possible match to careers and pathways. The program is designed to grow with the student, allowing them options as life experiences happen.

Parents are able to have their own Xello account that will allow them to monitor their students each year. They will be able to follow along with their students as they work through their Xello lessons. This is an amazing opportunity for parents to connect with their students and work with them on their journey.

To learn more about Xello, visit the OCPS Academic Services page or ask your school guidance counselor.