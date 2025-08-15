OP-ED: Volunteers provide critical support to local schools

By Melissa Byrd

I hope everyone had a fantastic first week of school. It was a great start to what I know will be a great year, though it was a little different in our home. For the first time in 15 years, we did not have a kiddo to get off to school on the first day.

Time does go by very fast!

As everyone starts a new year, I want to encourage you all to take some time, if you are able, to invest in your local public schools. Our public schools are the cornerstone of our community, and they welcome parents and community members through their doors all the time.

Last week, I recommended becoming an approved ADDitions volunteer with Orange County Public Schools. Let me also share some of the ways that you can volunteer at your local school, because meaningful parent and community involvement significantly contributes to student achievement, well-being, and overall school success.

If you are a parent, I strongly encourage you to take some time when you can to be a part of your child’s school community. It will help you and your child feel more connected, as well as give you insight and connections that can ultimately make your child’s experience stronger.

High schools often are the schools that garner the least amount of volunteer support. Parents tend to think that when their kids get into high school, they don’t need to volunteer as much, but I have always felt the opposite is true: this is when your kids need you the most.

One of the biggest ways you can get connected in high school is to join the PTA/PTSA (Parent Teacher or Parent Teacher Student Association) or the SAC (School Advisory Council). Both Apopka and Wekiva High Schools have these organizations, and they offer valuable opportunities to support school initiatives and remain informed about campus activities.

You don’t have to be a parent to join these organizations. In fact, community members are encouraged to join the SAC and every school has one. These committees help the schools develop school improvement plans and meet academic goals.

Consider providing athletic program support or engaging in student clubs. Volunteers are needed to assist with game-day logistics, including concession operations at home events. Parents are encouraged to explore the extracurricular clubs their children participate in. Many of these student-led organizations rely on adult support for planning and executing events.

Apopka High School also has a significant need for parent volunteers to serve as testing proctors. Volunteers will assist alongside faculty members and must complete a brief training before participation. The school’s band, chorus, and theater programs benefit greatly from volunteer support as well, particularly during the busy marching band season, which includes weekly games, rehearsals, and competitions.

There are so many ways to volunteer. Just reach out to the schools and let your journey begin.

