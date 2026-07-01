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OP-ED: True freedom is not free

Mike Gilland

July 1, 2026 | 4:05 pm
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Key Points

Independence Day—the 4th of July—has long been one of the most beloved holidays of the year. From parades, to cookouts, to fireworks, most children in America have at least some happy memories that surround this special spot on the calendar. 

The secret sauce to this day is not only that it marks the declaration of independence from England 250 years ago, but also the freedom and liberty that we have cherished in our nation. 

In my entire lifetime, I have benefited from and loved deeply the fruit that was borne from our founding fathers’ desire to have a country in which we can freely meet, freely worship our God, and freely live our lives according to the tenets of our Constitution. 

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America’s freedom was never free, and our freedoms will never be maintained without the cost of vigilance and effort. Just ask Gold Star families who have lost loved ones in any of our wars.  

We are far from being a perfect country, but found in the fiber of our nation is the long-held belief in the biblical principles that define true freedom. 

A story about Abraham Lincoln helps explain this idea. Lincoln was in a southern city and came upon a slave sale. Disgusted, saw the auctioneer was getting ready to sell a young Black woman. 

Lincoln started bidding and won the auction. He immediately went to the young lady and said: “You are free.” 

“Free?” she said. “What is that supposed to mean?”  

“You are free,” Lincoln said. “Completely free.” 

Stunned, the young lady said, “Does that mean I can do whatever I want to do?” Lincoln answered yes. 

Finally, she asked, “Can I go wherever I want to go?” “Yes,” Lincoln answered. “You can go wherever you want to go.” With tears in her eyes, she said, “Well, I think I will go with you.” 

I am aware that this story may be more folklore than actual history, but it speaks to a truth from which we can benefit today. First of all, much like with this young lady, our freedom was purchased for us. And secondly, once we see the true source of freedom, we don’t want to leave it. 

This July 4th, may the true spirit of liberty and freedom be realized in our lives, and may remember that it comes from God.

Author

  • Mike Gilland

    Mike Gilland is operations manager for The Shepherd Radio Network, a group of Florida stations featuring the "Christian Teach/Talk" format.

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