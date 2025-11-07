OP-ED: Scholastic Academies offer students choices

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

As a follow-up to last week’s column on the vast magnet options available to Orange County Public Schools students, I am thrilled to introduce a new educational choice option for OCPS families—Scholastic Academies.

Scholastic Academies are specialized educational pathways within OCPS that offer students unique learning experiences focused on specific themes such as STEM, the arts, business, tourism, marine science, esports, and more. These programs are designed to spark student interest, develop talent, and prepare learning for future success in college, careers and beyond.

Scholastic Academies open the doors to more choices for our students and reflect the diversity of the district. I firmly believe that OCPS offers the best variety of choices to students, and this is just another example of the way the district is committed to offering students the best options to pursue a path that interests them.

The Scholastic Academy Application opened Oct. 13 and will close at midnight Friday, Dec. 19. Parents can learn about the five different academies currently being offered at OCPS.net in the School Choice department.

Nearby Ocoee High School is offering a Technical Theater Academy, which is a spectacular option for students interested in the background work that goes into theater productions. With the focus on design, construction and management, the program offers a comprehensive curriculum that equips students with the skills and knowledge needed for success in technical theater careers.

One of the things that sets OCPS apart from other educational choices is the partnerships that we share with industry and business partners in the area. For example, in this Technical Theater Academy, Walt Disney World is providing apprenticeship opportunities to our students; UCF is providing a graduate experience program; and Barbizon Lighting Company, Orlando Shakespeare and others are also great partners for this program.

Our ability to attract and engage local industry leaders provides unlimited opportunities for our students and help them have a leg up on other graduates with enhanced resumes and, oftentimes, internship or job opportunities. Most of all, students who take advantage of these programs graduate with a passion and direction in their lives.

Increasing opportunities is how we make this happen and our Scholastic Academies are just one more way to do that.