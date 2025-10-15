OP-ED: Residential Renovation Assistance Program makes impact

By Mayor Bryan Nelson

The city’s Residential Renovation Assistance Program continues to make a meaningful difference for homeowners across the community. Since launching, the program has received 118 inquiries, reflecting strong local interest in improving neighborhood housing conditions and enhancing overall curb appeal.

To date, eight homeowners have been awarded funding totaling almost $200,000, supporting essential exterior home repairs and renovations. Approved project scopes include re-roofing, replacement of windows and doors, siding improvements, and exterior painting—all focused on maintaining safe, attractive, and energy-efficient homes.

The response to this program shows just how important reinvestment is to our residents. These projects not only help homeowners preserve their properties but also contribute to the visual and economic vitality of our neighborhoods.

The Residential Renovation Assistance Program was developed to support eligible homeowners with much-needed improvements that enhance property values and promote long-term community stability. Funding is awarded on a competitive basis, prioritizing homes most in need of repair and residents with qualifying income levels.

The Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board has been intentional and strategic in its determination to increase the maximum award amount available, ensuring the program remains impactful and responsive to current construction costs.

“Beyond improving aesthetics and property conditions, these renovations—particularly re-roofing and window replacements—can also help lower homeowners’ insurance costs, offering long-term financial relief and resilience,” said Antranette Forbes, the city’s economic development director.

I would encourage residents interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements to visit the www.apopka.gov/CRA or call (407) 703-1654 for details.