OP-ED: Remember to be grateful for blessings

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

Happy Thanksgiving! Yes, it’s that time of year again when we take some time to express gratitude for the many blessings in our lives. As the kids had this week off from school, my sincere hope is that each and every one of you had a wonderful week together, enjoying each other and making memories.

There is so much to be thankful for. As for me, I’m thankful for so many things personally, but I’m also incredibly thankful to be a part of a community that is caring and supportive of our local public schools.

This community is full of so many supporters and over the last several weeks, that love and support were so present. When our community faced the unimaginable loss of three young people, everyone pulled together for the families and schools.

From donations to cover final expenses to discounted funeral costs and community vigils, Apopka showed up. Apopka High School even had offers to bring therapy dogs in. Everyone just wanted to put their arms around the victims’ families and the schools that were left heartbroken.

I am so grateful for this community and that our students are growing up in a town that cares about them. They can feel it and that kind of caring matters.

As you know, I am always asking the community to help our local schools if you are able to do so. As we enter this season of giving, I again want to encourage all local business owners and community members to visit our local schools and ask how you can support them.

We all know that many families are facing difficult financial times. Many of our children are living in circumstances that are very challenging — more challenging than ever.

Every school has some way for you to help these children. Several families will need holiday meals, and parents will need gifts for their children as well. These are all things that schools are collecting currently. Most of our schools have year-round food closets or clothing closets to help, but the need is even greater during the holidays.

However, we choose to celebrate this coming season, I hope that we all remember to be grateful for our blessings and remember to share those blessings with those around us. Everyone deserves some joy during this beautiful season. I wish you and yours a bountiful and blessed holiday season.