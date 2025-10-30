OP-ED: Orange County offers range of housing support programs

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Orange County Homelessness Division launched numerous new initiatives this budget year. New initiatives include case management training, First Step Staffing, Homeless Diversion Center, Transitional Housing Program, Housing Connector, Valencia Accelerated Skills Training, and Housing for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care.

Case management training for all agencies working with the unhoused will be coordinated through the office of Homeless Services. The launch date was September at a cost of $200,000. Five classes are planned for FY 2025-26.

First Step Staffing provides employment opportunities, including job placement, coaching and transportation assistance. The goal is to create economic stability for unhoused individuals. So far 14 people have been employed with Public Works and Utilities departments.

The Homeless Diversion Center or Three Bridges Program provides 24/7 emergency bridge housing and supportive services for clients aged 50+. It serves as diversion from jail for law enforcement. Our provider is Pathlight Home. The program was launched in April. Nineteen clients have been assisted.

A transitional housing program provides services for unhoused individuals with co-occurring disorders. This is a collaborative initiative with Central Florida Cares health systems. This adds 70 beds for transitional housing at a cost of $1.1 million annually.

A housing connector program aims to increase access to affordable housing for our homeless population. It establishes partnerships with local apartment complexes and private landlords. The funding is $400,000 annually. It has already established partnerships with 18 property owners and has trained 25 case managers. They have hired a regional director for the county.

Valencia Accelerated Skills Training (AST) this program assists residents who are homeless or making inadequate wages to find employment in higher-paid, vocational trades to live with greater stability. The program was launched this month, and clients have gained full-time employment with benefits at a minimum of $16.50 an hour.

Another program provides supportive housing for youth who are aging out of the foster care system to reduce potential future homelessness. The county is exploring options to collaborate with existing community partners.

Finally, all new initiatives focus on a holistic approach and their overall impact. The effort is greater outreach into the community, expansion of shelter spaces, maximizing existing affordable housing, consistency of services throughout the community, and sustainable careers and education.

Orange County government departments have served 13,834 clients over the past year. Great partners include Mental Health & Homelessness, Citizens’ Commission for Children, Community Resource & Outreach, and Housing & Community Development.

Orange County has served 500+ clients through added shelter bed projects. Twenty percent of the estimated 800 needed shelter beds are not fulfilled with new programs.

Editor’s note: This is the third column in a three-part series on homelessness.