OP-ED: Introduction to Orange County Budget

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

While it may appear that budget season is suddenly upon us, Orange County department leaders and constitutional officers have met with county commissioners since January. To build a budget, managers first adjust staffing levels. Secondly, they prioritize maintenance of existing facilities.

Funding is only made available for large capital projects during strong budget years. We are grateful for federal dollars after the pandemic which supplied funds for the Fire Department’s New Training Center and Septic-to-Sewer.

Mayor Jerry L. Demings’ theme for 2025-26 is Building Better Through Efficiency.

“We remain committed to maintaining Orange County’s fiscal strength, prudently managing resources, and strategically investing in our community’s well-being and growth,” the budget book notes.

Orange County continues to earn Fitch’s highest triple-A credit rating. Property taxes, our primary revenue source, have increased by 7.6%, reflecting robust and sustainable economic growth. Our general fund reserves of $119 million represent 7.3% of the general fund.

Economic vitality continues to set higher standards, anchored by a world-class tourism and hospitality sector. We proudly welcome 75.3 million visitors as the most visited destination in North America, resulting in nearly $93 billion in economic impact. Orange County’s commitment to economic diversification is evident in our support for innovation, entrepreneurship, and workforce development. Our $1.5 million partnership with Plug and Play, the world’s leading innovation platform, links startups with resources to accelerate job growth.

Income is mainly derived through property taxes. Additional sources include local option gas tax and local option resort tax. Revenue is also received from fees such as building permits and impact fees. Charges for services include refuse collection, water and wastewater, park entrance fees, and court fees.

The budget supports public safety (sheriff, jail and fire), transportation, utilities, mental health and homeless services, family and neighborhood services, parks and recreation, affordable housing, arts opportunities, animal and mosquito control and more. It also includes all constitutional office budgets (property appraiser, tax collector, supervisor of elections, clerk of the court, etc.).

Finally, the county is extremely committed to environmental sustainability with the goal of preserving an additional 23,000 acres of environmentally sensitive land through our $100 million budget commitment to our renowned Green PLACE program.

The Northwest Water Reclamation Facility is reducing energy costs by up to 65% by converting to solar. Projects like the Lake Apopka Trail Connector and additional upgrades across 113 parks and recreational sites, ensure residents of all ages have access to safe, beautiful environments for play, exercise, and relaxation.

More on the county budget next week …

