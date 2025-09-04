OP-ED: OCPS busy with facility upgrades

By Melissa Byrd

As you know, the half-penny sales tax was recently renewed by our generous voters for another 10 years, and this tax is what helps the school district pay for all the building maintenance and upgrades that are constantly needed.

With over 220 buildings to maintain, the facilities team at OCPS is always busy with hundreds of projects happening daily, from new HVAC systems and carpet replacements to painting and grounds upkeep. It’s a big job.

In District 7 alone, there are over 50 projects currently underway and many in the design phase. Here are some local Apopka projects that are happening now.

Apopka High School is undergoing a major multi-system upgrade totaling around $20 million when complete. The school is getting new exterior paint, an auditorium refresh, digital marquee upgrades and system upgrades. These upgrades include the intercom, cameras, intrusion detection and/or fire alarms.

Wekiva High School will also be receiving digital marquee upgrades as well as a major HVAC renovation and carpet replacement. Wekiva is also undergoing some safety improvements.

Wolf Lake Middle and Piedmont Lakes Middle are getting much-needed updates. Both schools’ exterior paint will be refreshed, and they will get system upgrades throughout the schools.

Wolf Lake will have the carpet replaced, while Piedmont is wrapping up a complete HVAC replacement at a cost of more than $17 million. Piedmont as well as Lakeville Elementary are both set for comprehensive renovations to begin in 2027.

Finally, our elementary schools are not being left out. Wolf Lake Elementary is undergoing an HVAC renovation, and Rock Springs Elementary is receiving a chiller replacement.

Lakeville and Wolf Lake are getting a refresh for their cafeteria sound systems, while Lakeville is also getting set to receive a TV studio and video lab.

Clay Springs, Lakeville, Lovell, Phillis Wheatley, Rock Springs and Zellwood will all have new exterior paint. Rock Springs and Wolf Lake will both be getting playground sun shade replacements as well.

It takes a lot of work to keep our schools updated. I’m grateful we are able to do the work so our children can go to beautiful and safe schools every day.