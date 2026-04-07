OP-ED: OCPS juggling many building projects

As I have shared before, keeping up with maintenance on more than 220 buildings is a big job. I think OCPS does a pretty good job of doing it. Thanks to the half-penny sales tax that was recently renewed by our generous voters for another 10 years, our public school district can keep up with all the building maintenance and upgrades that are constantly needed.

The facilities team at OCPS is always busy with hundreds of projects happening daily, from new HVAC systems and carpet replacements to painting and grounds upkeep.

In fact, at my recent facilities update, the chief of facilities shared with me that he had ongoing projects happening in 200 buildings.

In District 7 alone, there are 60 projects totaling $144 million currently underway in various stages, from design to close-out. Here are some local Apopka projects that are happening now.

Apopka High School is about to finish a major multi-system upgrade totaling around $20 million. The school is getting new exterior paint, an auditorium refresh, digital marquee upgrades and system upgrades. These upgrades include the intercom, cameras, intrusion detection and/or fire alarms.

Wekiva High School will also be receiving digital marquee upgrades and an auditorium refresh, as well as a major HVAC renovation and carpet replacement. Wekiva is also receiving parking lot cameras, something we hope to put in place at more schools soon.

Our middle schools are getting some much-needed upgrades and attention as well. Piedmont and Apopka Middle are both scheduled to undergo comprehensive renovation projects in the next couple of years.

Piedmont Lakes Middle is wrapping up a complete HVAC replacement costing more than $17 million. Wolf Lake Middle is getting new carpet and exterior paint. Both schools are getting system upgrades to intercoms, cameras, intrusion detection and fire alarms.

Finally, our elementary schools are not being left out. Rock Springs Elementary is receiving a chiller replacement.

Lakeville and Wolf Lake Elementary schools are getting a refresh for their cafeteria sound systems, and Wolf Lake is getting carpet replacement.

Clay Springs, Lakeville, Lovell and Phillis Wheatley will all have new exterior paint. Rock Springs and Wolf Lake will both receive playground sunshade replacements as well.

Finally, several schools will be receiving system upgrades to intercoms, cameras, intrusion detection and fire alarms. Those elementary schools are Apopka, Dream Lake, Lakeville, Phillis Wheatley, Rock Springs, Wolf Lake and Zellwood.

It takes a lot of work to keep our schools updated, safe and maintained. I’m grateful we are able to do the work so our children can go to beautiful and safe schools every day.