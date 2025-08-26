OP-ED: New sidewalks provide upgrade to Lockhart neighborhoods

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Many, many individual streets in older subdivisions in Lockhart have received first-time sidewalks during my service on the Orange County Commission. There is no doubt change and having your front yard dug up for two months is difficult. But the end result is fantastic.

I will endeavor to list the subdivision streets in Lockhart by memory that received sidewalks – Pembrook, Needles, Edie Way, Hilton Way, Lake Eve Dr, Tasmayne, Ashmeade, Kenyon, Bywood, Caywood, Palomino, Mustang, Angus, Brahma, Pinto and Vance.

The process is always the same. People are initially worried about how far the right-of-way extends into their yard. They need reassurance that the sidewalk will be placed closer to the road, that all irrigation damage will be repaired, and that their yard will receive new sod and driveway aprons with fresh concrete.

Most people with older driveways are thrilled to save thousands of dollars on replacement.

People of Lockhart, a non-profit group, competes in an annual Corridor of the Year contest. They have won 50% of the time. It all started with developing their community association, offering regular corridor clean-ups, and yes, sidewalk restoration, pressure washing, and elimination of the gaps.

Lockhart main streets such as Beggs Road, Eden Park, and Rose Avenue also had sidewalks installed. Residents can now walk safely all-around town.

Lockhartians want to rebuild their historic downtown along Edgewater Drive. In fact, I helped them install a historic marker at Lockhart Church, display placemaking cup art, and host a large 150th anniversary celebration.

Rebuilding and revitalizing their historic downtown will be a decade-long labor of love. Yet, they are making significant headway. The county assists by contributing funding for a Main Street director and $50,000 annually for projects, events, and capacity building activities.

Finally, People of Lockhart has pressure-washed miles of sidewalks, which has inspired private property revitalization. They have enjoyed homes painted, front yards relandscaped, and front doors updated.

Has Lockhart finally arrived? No, it is a journey. Sidewalks were a significant tool in improving Lockhart.

Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series.