OP-ED: New culture greets a growing Apopka 

By Mayor Nick Nesta

Apopka has always been a city built on hard work, community and opportunity. What began as a small agricultural town has grown into one of the fastest-growing cities in Central Florida. Decades ago, our community was home to just a few thousand residents. Today, more than 66,000 people call Apopka home, and that number continues to grow.

Growth brings excitement and opportunity, but it also requires us to think differently about how we serve our residents. As our city evolves, our government must evolve with it.

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Over the past several weeks, I’ve spent a great deal of time meeting with employees throughout our organization. I’ve listened to their ideas, learned about their challenges, and gained a deeper understanding of how City Hall operates. One thing became clear very quickly: our greatest asset has always been and continues to be our people.

The future success of Apopka will not be determined solely by new roads, buildings, or development projects. It will be determined by the culture we create within our organization and how effectively we empower employees to serve our residents.

In any organization, progress slows when too many decisions are pushed to the top. Meetings become longer, approvals take more time, and opportunities are missed. With more than 700 employees serving our community, we must trust the talented professionals we have hired to do their jobs.

I believe the people closest to the task are often the people best equipped to make decisions. Our department directors, managers, supervisors and frontline employees bring knowledge and expertise that should be encouraged, not restricted. They deserve the authority, support and confidence necessary to solve problems and move projects forward.

That doesn’t mean mistakes won’t happen. Every organization experiences setbacks. What matters is how we respond. A culture built on trust and accountability allows people to learn, improve and continue moving forward. Innovation happens when employees feel empowered to act and supported when challenges arise.

As mayor, my responsibility is not to manage every decision made throughout City Hall. My role is to provide vision, establish priorities, remove obstacles, and ensure our employees have the tools and resources they need to succeed.