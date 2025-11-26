OP-ED: Myriad Apopka parks upgrades underway

By Mayor Bryan Nelson

I would like to give you the latest updates on design and construction at our parks and recreation facilities across the city of Apopka. We have accomplished a lot in the last year, and more is being planned for the near future.

The plans for a tennis/pickleball facility located just south of Fire Station 5 at the Northwest Recreation Complex are now 90% complete. The courts are designed, parking and stormwater plans are under final review, and the next step is to bid out for the construction of the parking lot and courts.

The Kit Land Nelson Park gazebo replacement structure is complete, and the next steps are to construct the platform stage and brick façade.

The design contract for the $13.1 million tourist development tax project at the Northwest Recreation Complex – which includes four new softball fields – has been awarded to CPH, an award-winning architecture and engineering firm. We anticipate that we can go to construction at the beginning of the new year.

The TDT Apopka Amphitheater upgrades are at 30% plan design, which will include new bathrooms, a ticket booth, more ADA parking and designated pads for food trucks.

Also at Northwest, we are at 90% design for six new soccer fields in the northwest quadrant of the complex. Our next step is final review for the design of irrigation and drainage. These fields should come online in the fall of 2026.

At Camp Wewa, the old wooden deck at the main food hall has been removed and replaced with new concrete patio space. Our next steps there include new landscaping and furniture.

As you can see, our parks and rec team along with our facilities and finance departments have been busy adding desired parks and rec amenities that we can all be proud of.