OP-ED: Middle schools call for volunteers

By Melissa Byrd

This week, I’d like to wrap up my series on volunteering in our local schools—which is vital to their success.

I’ve already shared ideas for high schools and elementary schools, so now I’d like to focus on middle schools. I invited our local middle schools to share some of the areas where volunteers are most needed. Wolf Lake Middle and Piedmont Middle schools shared the following insights.

At Wolf Lake, they have celebrations for honor roll students as well as students with no discipline referrals throughout the year, and they can always use help with those events. These events range from game time in the cafeteria with snacks to outside carnival games or a rally in the gym.

They also host a Harvest Festival in October that requires a lot of help. They will be hosting a school fundraiser in late September, and it is always very helpful to have volunteers help run them. Keep an eye on the school social media pages for updates.

Also, all sporting events need concession stand help and scorekeeping, and the track team needs support for events.

It seems sporting events are a common theme among our middle and high schools that need assistance. Piedmont Lakes Middle School had the same request.

Piedmont also mentioned their FFA program, which allows families of students in the program to help care for animals and maintain the agricultural landscape. I would imagine that the growing program would welcome community help as well.

While Piedmont also hosts a Fall Festival and requests help with facilitating carnival games, they also participate in outside events like the Apopka Christmas parade, spirit nights at local restaurants, the Spirit Run (OCPS 5k) at Sea World, where they need help setting up and with supervision. Most of our schools participate in these events as well, so they would also welcome assistance.

Teach-In, where volunteers come to share about their careers with students, and school-wide beautification events are popular volunteer opportunities at Piedmont and other middle schools.

Finally, Piedmont is looking to expand its mentorship programs for at-risk students, as well as provide math and reading support for students who need extra help. I’m sure all our middle schools could also use this support.

However you choose to volunteer, I’m sure you will enjoy it. Spending time in our local schools is a great way to give back, fill an immediate need in our community and inspire the next generation. It takes a village, as they say!

Go to https://foundationforocps.org/additionsvolunteers/ for more information and to sign up today!