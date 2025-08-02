OP-ED: Area schools make gains, improve grades

By Melissa Byrd

It’s hard to believe it, but it’s almost time to start another school year!

The 2025-26 school year is right around the corner, with teachers starting back today and students’ first day coming Aug. 11.

A lot has taken place over the summer as the district and school staff have prepared for the upcoming year. Part of that preparation involves reviewing the results from the previous year.

As you probably saw, school grades were released in early July from the Florida Department of Education. The district again saw great results, including earning an “A” grade for the second consecutive year. Of the more than 200 schools we operate, 96 traditional (non-charter, non-alternative) schools earned an “A” rating, up from 88 last year.

Other highlights included that 76% of traditional schools received an “A” or “B,” an increase from 69% the previous year and no traditional schools in OCPS received a grade of “D” or “F.”

Despite all of the positive grades, there is so much more to celebrate besides the final grade, and I want to share some positive outcomes of our local Apopka schools.

Starting with our high schools, Apopka High School received a “B” rating for the third consecutive year, increasing its overall performance score by 15 points! Apopka High not only saw great academic gains, but it saw its highest enrollment in the arts and offered 47 different clubs for students to get involved in.

Wekiva High saw tremendous growth under the leadership of new principal Anthony Russell. The school saw an astonishing 81-point gain, and while that again left them in the “C” grade range, it put them just one point shy of claiming a “B.” The school also graduated 96% of its students. Wekiva is poised to have a stellar year this year!

Apopka area middle and K-8 schools saw notable increases in English language arts and social studies achievement. Apopka Memorial Middle and Piedmont Lakes Middle both increased their overall school grades to a “B” – an accomplishment 10 years in the making! Both of these middle schools are seeing tremendous growth and accomplishment. Kelly Park School maintained its “A” grade it has held since its opening year.

Our elementary schools were also hard at work this year. Clay Springs saw a 53-point increase, putting them only 4 points from a “B” rating. Lovell Elementary increased 43 points and Rock Springs increased 18 points.

Wheatley Elementary saw some of the highest gains in our area in English language arts. They increased reading proficiency in grades 3-5 as well as the learning gains of the lowest 25% in both English language arts and math. Wolf Lake Elementary maintained its “A” grade as well.

We are thrilled with the gains and increases but are ready to replicate what worked and enhance programs that improve learning outcomes this upcoming school year. It’s going to be a great year!