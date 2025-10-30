OP-ED: Magnet programs offer opportunity

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

It’s that time of year when applications are being accepted for the various magnet programs within OCPS schools for the 2026-27 school year. The magnet application opened on Oct. 13 and will close on Dec. 19.

OCPS offers robust magnet programs in many of its schools. In fact, there are over 40 different magnet programs offered. Magnets offer the opportunity for students to discover their talents and explore their interests while focusing on academic rigor.

OCPS magnet programs reflect the diversity of the district and are designed to attract students from across the district. Complete information is listed in the schools’ magnet descriptions and videos online at ocps.net.

Magnet programs are open to any student regardless of what school they are zoned for. Transportation is not provided for magnet programs, but students who are accepted are able to attend any magnet anywhere in Orange County. Programs across the district include interesting fields like Veterinary Animal Science, First Responders, Aviation, Future Educators and many others.

We have several excellent magnet programs right here in Apopka that I’d like to highlight.

The Culinary Arts Magnet at Wekiva High School is now firmly considered one of the top 10 culinary programs in the country! Many of these students graduate ready to work in a professional kitchen or with incredible scholarships to further their culinary education.

Wekiva also has a fantastic Agriscience Academy. The magnet program is built upon a basic agriculture curriculum, yet goes well beyond this scope by promoting more in-depth study through technology.

Apopka High School boasts an outstanding Advanced Engineering Applications Magnet that is strongly grounded in mathematics and physical sciences. It can lead to students earning industry certifications and college credit for advanced studies while in high school.

Apopka High School is also home to the Medical Careers Magnet. This popular magnet prepares motivated students for a future in the dramatically expanding fields of medicine and healthcare-related careers.

Sometimes, when a student is enrolled in a magnet program, they will discover a passion for an area of study that they will pursue beyond graduation and sometimes a student will discover that a particular area of study is not for them and that discovery can be just as valuable.

I encourage parents and students to take some time to explore all the magnet options that OCPS offers. If some magnet programs catch your eye, contact the school to schedule a tour and ask questions. A magnet program can be a great way to get a kid re-engaged and excited about the future. If you have questions, email magnetoffice@ocps.net.