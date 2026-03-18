OP-ED: Legislature stays the course on education

Thomas Jefferson is often attributed with saying, “That government is best which governs least.”

That certainly holds true in Florida in recent years, where many of us who are on school boards across the state hold our breath each legislative session, waiting to see what drastic changes will need to be implemented at the close of session. Changes that often cost our districts money and time that could be better spent educating our students.

I’m happy to report that with the close of the 2026 legislative session last week, sweeping education changes did not happen. The Legislature passed relatively few bills this session compared to years like 2024, when dozens of education bills became law.

This comes as a welcome relief to districts that can remain focused on students’ success instead of investing enormous amounts of time and money implementing new laws.

Of course, good policy didn’t get passed either. Bills aimed at improving administrative efficiency, addressing chronic absenteeism, expanding the use of Title I funding, and creating a uniform GPA scale across courses were among those that did not make it through the process.

Some bills were passed that will help.

Lawmakers approved measures affecting educators’ certification and school counselors, providing greater flexibility in certification and evaluation requirements. Another bill requires districts to maintain and report an annual inventory of unused school district property, although the jury is out to see if this one will be used to help Schools of Hope.

One bill that I am a bit concerned with deals with allowing booster clubs to pay athletic team coaches. Granted, I am not upset that anyone working with our students can get more money. I always wish the state Legislature would increase funding for teachers and staff.

What I am worried about is creating inequities in our programs. A school in a wealthy area could now use that wealth to bring in the best coaches and the best athletes, leaving behind schools without wealthy boosters.

Athletics is an important part of our school district and learning. It creates loyalty and pride in a school. It helps bring alumni back to volunteer and donate funds. It is sometimes the only connection a student has to a school that keeps them engaged in their learning.

However, if that traditional Friday Night Lights joy and genuine connection is lost to deals and money, how will that hinder opportunities for some of our students who need it the most?

We’ll continue to watch that bill for unintended consequences.

While legislation is something we always watch, the budget is where our school system can be greatly affected. There have been very few increases in education funding for public schools over the past few years, and there are so many needs, especially when implementing new mandates and laws.

The Legislature did not pass a budget this session and will return to Tallahassee in April to finish that work. Do not hesitate to reach out to your legislators in the coming weeks and ask for additional funding for education.

Share your personal stories about your school’s funding struggles or the blessings that your teachers have on your child. They listen to constituents and want to hear from you. Demand that our local public schools receive the funding they deserve.