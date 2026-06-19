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OP-ED: Legislature funds Apopka infrastructure

The Apopka Chief

June 19, 2026 | 10:30 am
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LaVon Bracy Davis
LaVon Bracy Davis

Official photo

Key Points

The Florida Legislature has finally finished work on the 2026–2027 state budget after months of committee hearings, budget negotiations and conference talks. 

Through that process, we were able to bring home around $9.5 million for initiatives and projects that helped communities throughout Central Florida, supporting everything from public safety and infrastructure upgrades to nonprofit services and community development. 

As the state senator for District 15, I am especially grateful for the opportunity to represent Apopka for the first time. One of my priorities for this session was to ensure that our communities saw meaningful investments reflected in the state budget, and I am proud to announce that we helped move a critical infrastructure project one step closer to completion. 

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One such expenditure is $1.25 million for the replacement of Apopka’s Master Lift Station #017, an important infrastructure project that will help modernize a crucial part of the city’s wastewater system. With significant local backing from the city of Apopka, the project was first proposed as a $2.5 million state appropriation request. 

A large chunk of Apopka is served by Master Lift Station #017, which has outlived its anticipated lifespan. Since it is one of the city’s key wastewater facilities, replacing it is considered crucial to maintaining reliable service for citizens and businesses while supporting future expansion and redevelopment initiatives.  

The project is especially significant for the communities inside and around the Apopka Community Redevelopment Area, where the city continues to prioritize infrastructure investment. 

Wastewater infrastructure is crucial to daily living, even though it is rarely visible to the public. Reliable wastewater systems promote economic growth, safeguard public health, and enable communities to expand without further taxing aged infrastructure. 

This funding represents more than just an infrastructure investment. It reflects a commitment to Apopka’s residents and the responsibility we have to advocate for projects that improve the quality of life and support the city’s continued growth.  

I am thankful to have had the opportunity to work with the city of Apopka to secure this funding and advance a project that will serve the community for years to come.  

This appropriation is contingent upon the governor’s approval now that the state budget has reached his desk. The governor has until June 30 to sign the budget before it gets implemented on July 1.  

Residents of Apopka should keep a careful eye on whether this significant investment gets final clearance and becomes a community reality.

Author

  • LaVon Bracy Davis represents District 15 in the Florida Senate. She has previously served as a senior attorney for the Florida Department of Children and Families and as a state representative for Florida House District 40. She lives in Ocoee with her husband, Pastor Adrian R. Davis.

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