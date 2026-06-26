OP-ED: Know before you vote: Property tax constitutional amendment

In the midst of summer, not only have the temperatures increased, but also the happenings of the 2026 campaign season. As I alluded to in my last column, a new property tax constitutional amendment that was passed by the state Legislature earlier this month (barring judicial challenge) will be on your ballot when you go to vote for the general election this November. As your state representative, I want to make sure you are fully informed on the effects of this amendment (if it receives 60% support) so that you can be confident in answering this question on the ballot when you go to the polls.

As a recap, this new constitutional amendment proposes creating a $150,000 non-school property tax exemption for Florida homeowners by 2027, with a subsequent increase to $250,000 by 2028. If implemented, this new measure could lead to $8.8 billion in property tax relief by 2029. This measure would apply to individuals who are considered permanent Florida residents on or before December 31, 2026, while other individuals must be Florida residents for five years before receiving exemption benefits. The amendment caps annual assessment increases on non-homestead property at 5%, helping protect renters and small businesses from rising property taxes.

In 1980, voters approved a measure to increase the homestead exemption from $5,000 to $25,000 over a three-year period. Voters approved an additionalmeasure in 1998 for a homestead exemption up to $25,000 for Floridians aged 65 or older whose household income was less than $20,000 (with the income limitation being adjusted annually according to changes in the consumer price index). This particular exemption was by local option, where it applied to counties or municipalities providing the exemption. More recently, just in 2024, total statewide property tax levies hit $55.2 billion, more than double the $26.5 billion collected ten years prior. To put things into perspective, in 1980 the average home in Florida cost $45,000, and with a homestead exemption at $25,000, that was a 56% reduction in taxable value for homestead. In 2026, the average Florida home cost is $382,000, so at the present $50,000 deduction that is only 13%. Increasing that to $150,000 would bring it to 34%, not anywhere near the 1980 values but a step in the right direction.

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Comparing historical efforts to increase homestead exemptions and today’s inflation illustrates the necessity for this constitutional amendment. It’s no secret that property taxes have surged in recent years, far outpacing inflation and putting homeownership out of reach for many families. Homeownership is the foundation of the American Dream and must be protected for future generations. If implemented, this constitutional amendment will help Floridians save thousands of dollars in property taxes, protecting and keeping this dream a reality.

Leading up to November, I would encourage you to stay informed on this new amendment as much as possible. If you have questions, concerns, or would like more information, please do not hesitate to reach out to my office.