Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

OP-ED: Join the ‘Let’s Read OCPS’ challenge

The Apopka Chief

February 12, 2026 | 10:00 am
Set as preferred Google News Source
Melissa Byrd
Melissa Byrd

Official photo

Key Points

It’s that time… time for Let’s Read OCPS!  

If you recall, Let’s Read OCPS is the reading challenge that started here in Apopka with Read Around the City. I began that program several years ago, in partnership with Re-Imagine Communities, to get kids excited about reading.  

Our program was such a huge success that OCPS adopted it district-wide last year and it is back for a second year. 

Every school in OCPS, from elementary to high school, is currently participating in Let’s Read OCPS. It’s not just students reading either— it’s staff, families and community members. I’m logging my minutes every day. 

The entire district has embraced the challenge to read more and to log reading minutes. Every school has found creative ways to encourage students, staff and families to read and log minutes. It’s a lot of fun to see the creativity across the county. And most importantly, it is very exciting for students to see the adults in their lives reading! 

Let’s Read OCPS kicked off on Jan. 26 and will run through April 30. Everyone in Orange County is invited and encouraged to participate. Anyone can download the Beanstack app and join the challenge, then read and log your minutes each day. 

The goal this year is 50 million minutes, and I think we will do it. Last year, we easily surpassed the 20-million-minute goal.  

The competition is already getting exciting between the different school board member districts and between the schools. This is going to be fun, and I’m so proud of our school district for embracing this initiative as we find creative ways to encourage reading and community. 

In a fast-paced world full of technology, it’s nice to show children the value of slowing down, picking up a book and embracing the pleasure of reading. Encouraging reading for pleasure also builds stronger readers because reading skills get stronger the more they are practiced. 

I encourage all The Apopka Chief readers to join in the challenge. You can even log your minutes reading this column! Go to your app store and download the Beanstack app, then join the Let’s Read OCPS challenge. It’s very easy to set up an account.  

I hope you will join in the fun!

Author

  • Melissa Byrd Profile

    Melissa Byrd represents District 7 on the Orange County School Board. She has previously taught at Forest City Elementary and Pace Brantley Hall School, served as PTSA vice president and chair of the School Advisory Council at Piedmont Lakes Middle, and volunteered at Clay Springs Elementary.

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments