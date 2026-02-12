OP-ED: Join the ‘Let’s Read OCPS’ challenge

It’s that time… time for Let’s Read OCPS!

If you recall, Let’s Read OCPS is the reading challenge that started here in Apopka with Read Around the City. I began that program several years ago, in partnership with Re-Imagine Communities, to get kids excited about reading.

Our program was such a huge success that OCPS adopted it district-wide last year and it is back for a second year.

Every school in OCPS, from elementary to high school, is currently participating in Let’s Read OCPS. It’s not just students reading either— it’s staff, families and community members. I’m logging my minutes every day.

The entire district has embraced the challenge to read more and to log reading minutes. Every school has found creative ways to encourage students, staff and families to read and log minutes. It’s a lot of fun to see the creativity across the county. And most importantly, it is very exciting for students to see the adults in their lives reading!

Let’s Read OCPS kicked off on Jan. 26 and will run through April 30. Everyone in Orange County is invited and encouraged to participate. Anyone can download the Beanstack app and join the challenge, then read and log your minutes each day.

The goal this year is 50 million minutes, and I think we will do it. Last year, we easily surpassed the 20-million-minute goal.

The competition is already getting exciting between the different school board member districts and between the schools. This is going to be fun, and I’m so proud of our school district for embracing this initiative as we find creative ways to encourage reading and community.

In a fast-paced world full of technology, it’s nice to show children the value of slowing down, picking up a book and embracing the pleasure of reading. Encouraging reading for pleasure also builds stronger readers because reading skills get stronger the more they are practiced.

I encourage all The Apopka Chief readers to join in the challenge. You can even log your minutes reading this column! Go to your app store and download the Beanstack app, then join the Let’s Read OCPS challenge. It’s very easy to set up an account.

I hope you will join in the fun!