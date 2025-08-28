OP-ED: Investing in tomorrow’s leaders: The Apopka Youth Council

By Mayor Bryan Nelson

In communities across our nation, the future of civic leadership depends on the opportunities we provide to young people today. Here in Apopka, we are proud to foster that growth through the Apopka Youth Council, a program that gives high school students a meaningful seat at the table in local government.

The Youth Council was created to encourage civic responsibility, leadership development, and community service among our city’s youth. Each year, students from across Apopka are selected to serve on the council, representing their peers and engaging directly with city leaders. This program not only allows them to learn about the inner workings of municipal government, but also provides them the chance to bring forward fresh ideas, raise concerns important to their generation, and participate in initiatives that directly benefit the community.

During their term, members of the Apopka Youth Council participate in a variety of activities—from volunteering at city events to developing their own community service projects. They also gain valuable leadership experience by organizing meetings, collaborating with peers and presenting their perspectives to our city council. These are skills that will serve them well, whether they choose to pursue public service, private enterprise, or higher education.

What makes this program particularly special is its dual impact: while students gain experience and confidence, the city benefits from their energy, creativity, and unique outlook. Too often, young voices are overlooked in civic spaces. The Youth Council ensures that in Apopka, our youth are not just heard but are actively involved in shaping the future of our city.

As we begin the 2025–2026 term, we are especially proud of the diverse group of students who make up this year’s council. Their willingness to step up, dedicate time outside of school, and commit to their community is inspiring. They remind us that leadership is not reserved for adults in elected office—it starts with young people willing to listen, learn and serve.

The Apopka Youth Council is more than just a program. It is an investment in tomorrow’s leaders and a reflection of our city’s belief that the next generation deserves every opportunity to thrive. By supporting these students, we are not only preparing them for the future—we are building a stronger, more connected Apopka today.