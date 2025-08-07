OP-ED: Remember county guidelines when fertilizing your grass

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Many fertilizers contain nitrogen and phosphorus, also known as nutrients. However, pollution from the use of these nutrients harms our natural waterbodies – springs, lakes and rivers – by causing algae blooms and poor water quality.

When yards are over-fertilized, the excess nitrogen and phosphorus flows with rainwater into the same stormwater system designed to keep our property and roads from flooding during heavy rain. By doing something as simple as choosing fertilizer carefully and applying it properly, together we can make a big impact on the health of our natural water bodies.

As you likely know, we’re currently in the restricted season of fertilizer use. No fertilizer containing nitrogen or phosphorous may be applied in Orange County from June 1 through Sept. 30.

Year-round we have the following rules in our county:

All areas of property covered by lawn, turf and landscape plants are subject to the fertilizer ordinance.

Deflector shields must be in place when broadcast spreaders are used next to streets, inlets, ditches, conveyances, and waterways.

No fertilizer or grass clippings shall be deposited on streets, driveways, or in storm drains.

No fertilizer can be applied within 25 feet from waterways.

Application sites should maintain a 10-foot low maintenance zone – planted area with no fertilizing, mowing, or maintenance – adjacent to water bodies.

No fertilizer shall be applied when the National Weather Service issues any advisory for a severe thunderstorm, flood, tropical storm, or hurricane.

To make it simple, we have a handy online tool to calculate just how much fertilizer your yard will need. Please go to this link:

https://orangecountyfl.net/Environment/FertilizeResponsibly/ResidentialFertilizerCalculator.aspx

Please call the Environmental Protection Division at 407.836.1400 or email fertilizer@ocfl.net for help with your fertilizer calculations.