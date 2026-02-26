OP-ED: Fair highlights student-raised animals

Did you know our middle school students have the opportunity to study agriculture?

Of course, they learn about caring for the animals, but they also learn about showing animals.

If you have never visited the Central Florida Fair and taken a peek at the animal exhibits, you are missing out.

Students from all over OCPS raise animals and compete in very serious animal judging. These students are dedicated and passionate about the work it takes to raise and prepare an animal for the fair. It’s a job that takes dedication, seven days a week. There are no holidays or breaks for these students.

And our Piedmont Lakes Middle School has some celebrating to do.

A team of four agriculture students from the school recently competed at the FFA (Future Farmers of America) State Competition and placed 8th in the state for Poultry Judging.

The agriculture program at Piedmont Lakes has always been a strong one, and I’m so excited that these students were recognized at the state level.

OCPS offers comprehensive agricultural education focusing on science, technology, and leadership. Key initiatives include FFA chapters, hands-on Horticulture, Aquaculture, and Animal Science courses at the middle and high school levels.

These programs are designed to fill high-demand jobs in Florida’s agricultural, food and natural resources sectors. Florida’s agricultural industry, the state’s second-largest economic sector, contributes over $160 billion to the economy and utilizes 9.7 million acres across roughly 44,400 farms.

Here’s my challenge to you.

The Central Florida Fair started Thursday and runs through the animal market auction on March 8. I encourage you to stop by and take a look at all the amazing animals that have been raised by our students.

In fact, I recently received a letter from Ashlynne, a Piedmont student, inviting me to the fair to meet her 9-month-old goat, Clyde, that she will be showing.

It’s one of my favorite events of the year.

Preparing our students for the workforce they will enter when they leave our walls is what is at the heart of our mission. FFA and our Agriculture programs are another example of the great things our public schools continue to do every day, providing boundless opportunities and well-rounded education experiences.