OP-ED: Elementary schools provide great opportunities for volunteering

By Melissa Byrd

Last week, I shared ways to get involved with our local high schools, and this week I’d like to discuss ways to help our schools with our youngest learners – our elementary schools.

There are so many ways in which parents, grandparents and community members can help out in a local elementary school.

Two of our local Apopka elementary schools, Clay Springs and Dream Lake, shared with me some of the areas they are always looking for help.

Elementary schools are always grateful for assistance in the media center with categorizing device care needs and reshelving books.

They also welcome support in grades K-5 as room parents, helping teachers prepare materials for small group instruction. This was always my favorite, just helping out in my daughters’ classrooms. Working with individual students or helping the teacher, it was always a fun place to be.

The cafeteria is another place where elementary schools need a lot of hands! Opening milk cartons and helping these tiny kiddos open bags and clean up spills is really needed.

Here are a few more ways to help.

PTA Event Support – Help bring school events to life.

School Advisory Council Input – Share your voice in school decision-making.

School Decorating for Family Events – Add color and creativity to our celebrations.

Teach-In Career Day Presentations – Inspire students by sharing your career journey.

Campus Beautification – Help keep our school grounds welcoming and clean.

Student Recognition Event Support – Celebrate student achievements with us.

Local businesses are also invited to become a Partner in Education. Your involvement can help foster strong community-school connections and provide valuable resources for our students.

The Foundation for OCPS has a great volunteer program called Read2Succeed, where volunteers are trained and work one-on-one with first- and second-graders struggling with reading. Last year Read2Succeed engaged nearly 5,000 students across the district. Go to https://foundationforocps.org/read2succeed/ for more information.

There are so many opportunities to get involved. Your time, talents and support can make a lasting impact on the academic success and personal growth of our children.