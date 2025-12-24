OP-ED: E-bikes carry both benefits and danger

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners recently pondered a commissioner request to study the regulation of e-bikes. It was a heartfelt conversation as all of us are concerned with the growing number of students riding faster e-bikes on our roadways which are poorly designed for micromobility devices.

As chair of the Central Florida federal transportation agency, MetroPLAN, I was recently presented with a New York Times Magazine article on an e-bike crash which led to regulatory reform. As the storyline goes, a young 15-year-old girl riding a Class II e-bike crashed.She experienced severe brain bleeding, and while the extraordinary care she received saved her life, the course and quality of her life was severely altered. Her testimony eventually led to legislation.

The article begins with arguments for e-bikes, which include ease of riding, inspiration to bike instead of drive, economic and health-related benefits, reduction of carbon emissions, reduction in oil demand, lower cost than cars, and greater freedom for young people.

Class I bikes, limited to no more than 20 mph, can go where traditional bicycles are allowed. Classes II and III are restricted to streets and roads, however, very little enforcement is taking place as users often do not have licenses, and few means exist to exact fines and punishment.

Several university campuses have banned Class II and III e-bikes. In New York City, with the proliferation of food delivery drivers on e-bikes, Priscilla’s Law — named for a 69-year-old educator killed by a rented e-bike that ran a red light — led to the confiscation of e-bikes that violate traffic laws.

Bikes have always offered independence to kids and liberated parents from ferrying them around. The author claims statistics prove “young people’s proclivity for play” is made worse as they are often not old enough to drive and don’t know the rules of the road.

The story also describes the interest of a retired trial attorney and bike enthusiast’s work to categorize the myriad bikes on the market. The man inventories the various classes and brands of devices at 12 local high school campuses. He claims the manufacturers took advantage and the bikes are proliferating with each passing day.

Ultimately, with the testimony of this injured, young girl, pilot legislation was passed in her home county restricting e-bike ridership to age 12 or older for both Class I and Class II machines. Time will tell how Orange County or the state of Florida will choose to do regardingthe regulation of e-bikes.

Let me know your thoughts at District2@ocfl.net.