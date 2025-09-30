OP-ED: County lighting up Apopka

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

The Accelerated Transportation Safety Plan (ATSP) salvaged some important infrastructure projects after the loss of the transportation referendum in 2022. The ATSP bonded out $100 million for increased bus service (Access Lynx), sidewalks, roadway safety improvements, and new LED street lighting.

The lighting improvements made in eastern Apopka were substantial. The county spent nearly $18,000 for new LED street lighting down Votaw Road. The county upgraded Wekiva Springs and Thompson roads from incandescent lighting to LED about five years ago. More than $37,000 was spent on new Welch Road lighting with more planned for the eastern side.

The southern side of Apopka has been blessed with significant lighting improvements. South Apopka was upgraded to LED first. In 2019, the county added LED street lighting to Piedmont Wekiva Road and Apopka Blvd. This past year $225,000 was spent adding LED lights to Sheeler Ave.

West Keene Road had 17 lights added at a cost of $67,000. And Binion Road – this is the granddaddy of lighting improvements – added 140 lights costing nearly $900,000.

Moving on to widening intersections or entire roadways, please remember, transportation funding was voted down. Widening Plymouth Sorrento Road, for example, would likely cost around $100 million. The problem is not that county staff doesn’t see the congestion; it is about having available resources.

Finally, let’s talk about North Apopka. LED lights were added on Mt. Plymouth and Rock Springs roads in 2019. Next, I was able to secure federal dollars for the city and county to create a “complete street” project on Rock Springs Road from Welch to Lester. You will begin to see construction in 2026.

Three LED streetlights were added on Ponkan, but this is not nearly enough. We must keep advocating for more. I had three lights added on W. Highland St. The People of North Apopka (PONA) group has done terrific work cleaning up Old Plymouth.

For those of you unfamiliar with my Corridor of the Year Contest, judging is Nov. 1. Edgewater Drive and Orange Blossom Trail through Lockhart, Clarcona through South Apopka, Lee Road, and Highland through Old Plymouth are competing for the trophy. Teams pick up trash, work with property owners, stain fences, erect placemaking art, trim trees, and follow law enforcement safety standards, known as CPTED. If you wish to join the PONA team, we will be out on Highland Street 8-11 a.m. on Oct. 11. We meet at Dayspring Church.

Finally, the county is completing designs for new LED street lighting along the entire length of Plymouth Sorrento Road. Providing the Duke line teams do not need to attend to hurricane damage, the lights will be installed this fall or winter!

Roadway safety is dependent on many factors, one being the quality of street lighting. Too many people lose their lives on dark roadways. Orange County is diligently attending to your safety with the aggressive ATSP program for new LED street lighting.