OP-ED: Connectivity Day cultivates relationships

By Melissa Byrd

We all know that feeling connected to those around you is important, but for our students, this is even more true.

Studies show that students who feel connected and engaged enjoy many benefits like higher grades, lower rates of risky behaviors, better mental and physical health and better long-term well-being in adulthood.

Last year, our superintendent, Dr. Maria Vazquez, visited every high school to talk to students. Across the board, she heard from students that they wanted to feel more connected to their school. Many shared that staying after school for clubs or fun events can be challenging because of work commitments or a lack of transportation.

From these discussions an idea was born. Why not provide a day each quarter where our high school students had a dedicated time to connect and engage in fun, interest-focused activities. A time during the school day to allow all students a chance to connect to their peers, school staff and school?

Connectivity Day was born.

The first of four Connectivity Days this year took place on Oct. 3 at every high school across the district. Schools adjusted the bell schedule to provide students with a dedicated time to participate in clubs and interest-based sessions, with the ultimate goal for students to feel a stronger sense of community.

The atmosphere across the district was electric and students are sharing such a positive response. It was quite an impressive feat for every high school to undertake this event, but each one did a great job.

Our own Apopka schools had a great time. Apopka High School shared that students circulated and talked with one another for the first time, based on a sign they were holding that indicated their interest. It was great to see the conversations as they started a bit awkwardly, but by the end, genuine information and common interest were found.

Student surveys revealed future sessions they want to further engage in including line dancing, fishing, traveling, all things Star Wars, diesel mechanics, and sewing/needlecrafts. The conversations were great, but when the majority of the student body, a few teachers, and a few administrators all broke out in a line dance and did it in unison. There were connections!

At Wekiva High School, the energy was just as high. Options for students ranged from creative writing and spoken word/slam poetry to dynamic sessions like dance and basketball. Participants also connected through unique activities such as aquaponics, board games, a spelling bee, and sip and paint.

Wekiva shared, “The goal of the day was simple: to build relationships through shared interests. The variety of events brought fun, laughter, and new friendships to all who attended, making it a truly great day for the entire Wekiva community.”

I’m so excited by this initiative and the ripple effect that it will have, fostering a sense of belonging for every student no matter their circumstance. Every child deserves to feel connection and community, and I’m incredibly proud of our school district for recognizing this important piece of the puzzle and the innovative way it is being addressed.