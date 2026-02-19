OP-ED: Community thrives when schools do

While Valentine’s is a time when we usually celebrate love, I like to reflect on all that brings joy and love into my life.

My work on the school board is one of those things I love most. While children are at the heart of that love, the love for public education and the people who make it work every day inspire me as well.

From our administrators and teachers to our bus drivers and custodians, every one of these professionals goes to work each day not for the big paychecks or glory, but for the children.

The work is challenging. Educating and caring for children can be difficult in the best of circumstances because every child is different. But so many of our children come to school with so many difficulties, and peeling back each layer so that the child can learn academics takes great care, patience and expertise.

This is why I’m always amazed to walk around our schools or attend an after-school event where employees are joyfully sharing their spirits with our children. It’s a beautiful gift they give each day, and they really deserve all of our admiration.

Last week, our schools celebrated their school resource officers for SRO Appreciation Day. We saw an outpouring of appreciation for the work these officers do in our schools each day.

They do so much more than just keep our schools safe. Our SROs build relationships with our students and they support our students. Many of these officers know what is happening in the community and can help guide students through difficult situations. Their presence helps to make students feel safe and supported and that helps to make them better able to learn as well.

Yes, there are so many things to love about our public schools, but it’s the people who work day in and day out to make sure that our children feel loved, valued and inspired that make our schools the magical places they are.

And when our schools are thriving, our community thrives.