OP-ED: Community changes trash service days

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

Important information for all trash customers in unincorporated Orange County. Beginning Monday, Dec. 29, service days are changing across the county. This isn’t affecting just District 2, but we’re seeing changes in all parts of the county.

The big question – why? We’re consolidating services to create a safer and more efficient collection process for crews on the street and you. Orange County Utilities remains committed to providing the same weekly curbside services – recycling, yard waste, garbage and large items – but with new assigned days and quicker routes.

Ten years after launching automated collection with roll carts and natural gas trucks with robotic arms, we are making the bold move to have customers put out recycling and yard waste on one day and household garbage and large items on the other day of the week. This standard approach countywide will help prevent and/or reduce the wrong items ending up in loads and boost recycling quality. That’s a win-win for residents and the environment.

Splitting up cart collection days gives residents more space at the curb to set out items correctly. In tight areas like cul-de-sacs, limited room makes it tough to set two carts out properly, increasing the risk of cart damage.

To find out your new day, visit this webpage: www.ocfl.net/CollectionSchedule.

If you have questions, email SolidWaste@ocfl.net or call 407-836-6601.

Also, regarding trash collection, the only holidays when services are not provided are Thanksgiving (the fourth Thursday of November) and Christmas (Dec. 25). When these holidays fall on your regularly scheduled day, collection will move forward by one day for the rest of the week. Visit www.ocfl.net/HolidayCurbsideCollection for more information.

I hope you have a beautiful holiday season!