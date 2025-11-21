OP-ED: Clay Springs employee up for OCPS award

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

This week, I took some time to visit schools and congratulate a few of our staff members who have been recognized as finalists for the OCPS Stellar Awards. These awards recognize the best of the best each year in various categories, including Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year, Assistant Principal and Principal of the Year.

Winners in each category will be announced on Jan. 30 at a beautiful event that we are able to host thanks to amazing and generous community sponsors.

One of the finalists I was able to meet is Christine Muchow, the Parent Engagement Liaison at Clay Springs and a 27-year OCPS veteran as well as an OCPS graduate. She is one of five finalists for Support Person of the Year!

In OCPS, we have over 8,000 support staff who ensure our schools, teachers and students have what they need to be successful. To be named one of the best is quite an honor.

Our Parent Engagement Liaisons work to bridge the gap between home and school and ensure that families have the resources they need to best support their students’ learning. During her time in this role, Muchow founded the Black Bear Family and Community Resource Center, which connects families to vital resources such as counseling, healthcare, employment and food.

The families of Clay Springs trust her, and she built that trust by making home visits and being present to help families when they need it most. She also facilitates engagement through events, including attendance recognitions, report card assemblies, a neurodiversity awareness event and a family multicultural night. She loves seeing the spark in a child’s eyes when their parent shows up to a school event for the first time.

Her principal, Jessica Smith, told me that Muchow is dynamic and she could not imagine creating a sustainable change for good in her school’s community without her.

In her recommendation letter, Smith wrote:

“Ms. Muchow serves as a vital bridge between home and school, working tirelessly to ensure families feel welcomed, informed, and empowered to be active partners in their child’s education. Her warm, approachable nature and strong communication skills make her a trusted point of contact for parents from all backgrounds. Whether assisting with school forms, organizing parent workshops, or offering one-on-one support, she treats every family with respect and care.”

That kind of love and dedication comes from a real servant’s heart, and I could feel that come through as I spent a few minutes with her this week. Congratulations to Muchow and we will all be cheering for you to bring home the big award on January 30!