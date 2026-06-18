OP-ED: City managing growth to protect quality of life

If you ask residents what concerns them most about Apopka’s future, one answer consistently rises to the top: traffic.

Whether you’re commuting to work, taking your children to school, or heading out to enjoy one of our local businesses, everyone has experienced the effects of our city’s rapid growth. The reality is that Apopka has become one of the most desirable places to live in Central Florida, and with that success comes challenges that must be addressed thoughtfully and responsibly.

The conversation about traffic is often tied directly to development. Many residents ask a fair question: Why do we continue to approve development if our roads are already congested?

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The answer is multi-faceted and can’t be answered with a one-size-fits-all approach.

Growth is occurring throughout Central Florida, and Apopka is no exception. New residents bring new customers to our businesses, support our local economy, and help create opportunities that strengthen our community. The challenge is not whether growth happens, but how we manage it.

Responsible growth requires planning. It requires city leaders to think years ahead, not just months ahead. That means investing in transportation infrastructure, coordinating with regional agencies, improving traffic flow, and ensuring new development contributes its fair share toward the infrastructure needed to support future residents.

We must also recognize that traffic solutions are not created overnight. Road improvements often require years of design, permitting, funding and construction. While residents understandably want immediate results, many of the solutions require long-term planning and partnerships with county, state and regional transportation agencies.

As mayor, I believe our responsibility is to strike the right balance. We must continue creating economic opportunities while protecting the quality of life that makes Apopka special. We must support smart development while demanding accountability from developers and ensuring infrastructure keeps pace with growth.

At the same time, we must continue exploring innovative approaches to traffic management, intersection improvements, roadway expansions, and future transportation investments that will benefit our community for decades to come.

Apopka’s growth is a sign of our success. People want to live here because of our neighborhoods, schools, parks, businesses and strong sense of community. Our job is not to stop progress. Our job is to guide it responsibly.

By planning ahead, investing wisely, and keeping residents at the center of every decision, we can ensure Apopka remains a city where growth and quality of life go hand in hand.