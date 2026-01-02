OP-ED: Chief aims to foster good political dialogue

U.S. President Grover Cleveland (1837-1908) was known as a man who emphasized self-reliance, integrity and a commitment to his principles — even when they proved unpopular.

In February 1892, former President Cleveland emerged from private life to deliver a speech at the University of Michigan that would launch him on a path back to the White House the following year.

Cleveland didn’t use the appearance to blast the current president or wax poetic about public policy, foreign or domestic. Instead, he used what many would consider the finest speech of his career to talk about the importance of sentiment — what author Troy Senik summarized as “the idea that those in public service must not simply meet the material needs of their citizens but also uphold a spirit of public morality.”

“Sentiment is the very lifeblood of our nation,” Cleveland said. “Our government was conceived amid the thunders that echoed ‘All men are created equal,’ and it was brought forth while free men shouted ‘We the people of the United States.’ The sentiment of our fathers — made up of their patriotic intensions, their sincere beliefs, their homely impulses, and their noble aspirations — entered into the government they established. And unless it is constantly supported and guarded by a sentiment as pure as theirs, our scheme of popular rule will fail.”

In other words, we should be honest in our political engagement, not play political games. Cleveland had faith in his fellow Americans and called on his audience to be steadfast, even when it seemed like such ideals had fallen out of favor.

“You will be told that the people no longer have any desire for the things you profess,” he said. “Be not deceived. The people are not dead but sleeping. They will awaken in good time and scourge the moneychangers from their sacred temple.”

Apopka may not be a sacred temple, but it’s the place we call home — and a mayoral race is upon us. Between now and March 10, The Apopka Chief will provide robust coverage of the stretch run and facilitate all the honest debate and healthy sentiment that we can.

We’ll have more to say soon on what that will include, but what it will not include is opinion pieces from Mayor Bryan Nelson and Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore in this space. While we greatly appreciate their weekly contributions that keep constituents informed, the heat of a mayoral race should be kept to the campaign trail.

This is the fairest decision for the third candidate, former Commissioner Nick Nesta, and it is also in keeping with the precedent established by my longtime predecessor, John Ricketson.

So starting today and running through at least March 10 (and longer if there is a runoff), candidates will not appear on the opinion page of the Chief. But we will have lots of stories and coverage of this important election.

Apopka voters have big issues to sort through in the coming weeks, including not just the mayoral race but three City Council seats and seven charter amendments on the ballot, and the Chief will be here to cover it all each step of the way.

In the meantime, make sure you’re registered to vote so your voice is heard. The deadline is fast approaching on Feb. 9.