OP-ED: Breaking down property tax bills

By Mayor Bryan Nelson

As we finalize our budgets, I am happy to report that the city of Apopka is the only municipality to reduce its ad valorem (property tax) in the Central Florida area.

If you live in the city, you have six lines on your property tax bill, including State School, Local School, General County, Apopka (City), Library, St. Johns River Water Management District and Stormwater. You might also have an MSBU, which pays for your neighborhood’s street lights and retention pond maintenance.

If you are a county resident, you will have all the above except the city tax, but your county tax is in two places. Our City Council reduced the millage (property tax) by .25 mills to your property tax, which will lower your taxes by $25 per $100,000 of assessed value. If your home’s assessed value is $300,000, you will save $75.00.

You recently received your estimated tax bill, and I will break down each individual line item and give you a brief explanation of each part.

Each taxing entity has an assessed value, an exemption (homestead), and a taxable value, which is the assessed value minus the exempt value. Multiply the taxable value times the millage to come up with the tax levied. The exempt value is only for non-profits and homesteaded properties.

Now let’s look at each individual line. The State School line tax goes to Tallahassee to pay for the Department of Education and the local school districts. The second line is money allocated only for the local school districts to pay for operations and salaries.

The General County tax pays for our constitutional officers (clerk of court, comptroller, supervisor of elections, tax collector, property appraiser), and our county court, animal and mosquito control and other county services.

It does not pay for city roads, city police or fire, city utilities or general city business. The Apopka ad valorum tax pays for our general administration, police, fire and parks and recreation.

The Library tax pays to maintain the Orange County Library System across the county.

The St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) tax pays for operations of the district and supports the local municipalities with expertise and funding.

The Stormwater fee helps to maintain the city’s stormwater ponds, pipes and regulatory compliance.

The city strives to be fiscally responsible with your tax dollars and reducing the ad valorem was a high priority this year to provide much needed relief.