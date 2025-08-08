OP-ED: Applications now open for city’s new grant program

By Bryan Nelson

The City Council approved a unique non-profit grant program to support our local non-profit organizations providing services to our community with a focus on our youth, those at risk, and our senior citizens.

The city has committed $100,000 dollars for this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30 and has in the budget for the 2025-26 year an additional $100,000 to continue the grant program.

The grant award ranges from $500 to $5,000 with a 50% match. The match cannot come from commissioner’s discretionary funds but in-kind goods, services or cash can be counted toward the match. Applicants must be in existence for at least a year, though the scoring criteria favors seasoned non-profits.

Administrative requirements for grant recipients include progress reports on the program’s objectives and outcomes as well as performance objectives showing the number of participants helped and number of hours served. A financial report is required with a detailed breakdown of expenses submitted on a quarterly basis.

The city maintains the right to request a financial audit to be sure the funds are being spent appropriately within the terms of the service agreement. Funds can be used for direct services, including: new program initiatives, community collaborations and partnerships, direct assistance to targeted populations, educational and outreach activities, operating equipment and electronics valued at $1,000 or less, and costs related to background checks for staff and volunteers.

Grants may not be used for supplementing the regular operating budget, replacing other sources of operational funding, supporting non-profit individuals or entities, entertainment expenses, indirect administrative costs, and purchasing goods or services unrelated to the program’s goals, or electronic hardware valued at over $1,000.

The grant submission must be received no later than Aug. 29, and late submissions will not be considered. The proposal must be submitted electronically, must contain a financial disclosure statement, proof of non-profit status, liability insurance, list of board members, and letters of support from outside city government.

No changes can be made after the submission deadline. The applications will be vetted by city staff for completeness and accuracy and the qualified applicants will be provided to the grant review panel for review. The grant review panelists were nominated by each of the City Council members to review and score each applicant.

A public scoring meeting will be held with the panel to finalize their award recommendations to the council. The City Council will then approve the final award list at its next meeting.

The selection criteria includes proposal content, years of service, grant match, and benefit to the city of Apopka. For non-profits interested in applying for the grant, visit apopka.gov/NonProfitGrant.