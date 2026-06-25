OP-ED: Apopka enters new era of communication, accountability

As you read this op-ed, I hope to give you a little more insight into what is happening within your city and your local government.

Over the coming weeks and months, you will begin to see new faces joining our team and representing our community. Since taking office, I have spent countless hours meeting with employees, reviewing operations, and evaluating what is working well and where we can improve. One of my goals has been to identify the processes that slow our city down and determine how we can better serve our residents more efficiently.

One area that I believe is critical to our success is communication.

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Government works best when citizens are informed. Too often, people only hear about city government when there is a problem or controversy. My administration is committed to changing that. We want residents to know what projects are underway, where your tax dollars are being invested, what challenges we face, and what progress is being made.

To help accomplish this goal, I will be working to hire a public information director for the city of Apopka. This position will help provide timely, accurate and transparent information to our residents. You can expect more direct communication from City Hall, including updates on major projects, infrastructure improvements, economic development, public safety initiatives and community events.

Most importantly, I want our communication to be honest.

That means sharing the good, the bad, and, yes, even the ugly. Every city faces challenges, and Apopka is no different. Whether we are discussing roads, utilities, growth, budgeting, or other important issues, I believe residents deserve straightforward information. You elected me to lead, and part of leadership is being transparent about both our successes and our obstacles.

There is a tremendous amount of work taking place across our city right now. At times, it can feel overwhelming. However, I want you to know that I am energized by the opportunities ahead. Every morning, I wake up excited to serve this community and excited about the future of Apopka.

We are building a culture of accountability, communication and service. While meaningful change takes time, our team is committed to moving Apopka forward and ensuring that residents remain informed every step of the way.

Thank you for your trust, your engagement, and the opportunity to serve as your mayor. Together, we will continue building an Apopka that we can all be proud to call home.