OP-ED: Apopka community has much to celebrate

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

Well, we made it to the end of another year, and for our educators and students, it’s time for winter break!

As we approach this holiday break, I sure hope everyone gets some much-deserved rest, relaxation and special time with those who mean the most to us. May we all slow down and enjoy moments that will create lasting memories for years to come, while taking some time to reflect on the past year.

Though there have been challenges, I hope we can see beyond them to recognize the blessings as well, because there have certainly been many.

As always, I am incredibly grateful to our community for supporting our public schools. Just recently, this has been more apparentthan ever with how the community stepped up in every way to support the families and our Apopka schools that suffered the unimaginable loss of students in a tragic car accident. From discounted funeral costs to private funding, our community showed its support in a very real way.

Just a few weeks ago, I was contacted by the John Land Community Trust and the Rotary Club of Apopka, which wanted to donate $1,000 to each family affected by the terrible accident. These families have felt such love from our community.

Our community shows up for celebrations as well. Last week, I received a call from the owner of The Backroom Steakhouse in Apopka after he learned that District 7 had three Stellar Award finalists. He offered each a $100 gift certificate to his restaurant to congratulate them. It was a great surprise and another example of the wonderful community we live in.

My wish for the new year is that we can break through the noise out there that doesn’t always focus on the great things our public schools are doing and continue to see the magic that happens in every school, every day. We see it, our community sees it, so let’scontinue to celebrate each other and spread the word. And let’s continue to lend a hand where needed and support the work of our schools when we can.

May you all have a beautiful holiday season, and we will see you in 2026!