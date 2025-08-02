OP-ED: Apopka can use assets to build wealth

By Christine Moore, Orange County District 2 Commissioner

I have been writing about the Strong Towns Approach to community building. I will be in a cohort this fall with the organization’s president Chuck Marohn. In the chapter on place making in his seminal book, Marohn discusses how a city’s priorities must shift towards building wealth.

Counties and cities are constantly looking to find efficiencies, particularly with the state DOGE knocking at our doors. However, Marohn talks about making cities more profitable through revised strategy. Of course, cities don’t make profits for shareholders, however, we must have adequate funding for the needs of our citizens – better infrastructure, parks, pools, downtowns, etc.

In the 9.1 chart – Marohn discusses how to leverage park efforts to build wealth. He suggests that, instead of building new park facilities, cities and counties could leverage existing parks to improve the value of surrounding properties.

I can tell you about what happened in Lockhart. I had Orange County Parks and Recreation add pavilions, barbecue spits, and trees at Riverside Park. We cleaned up the park and guess what? All the properties located in the surrounding neighborhood went up in desirability and price. Instead of low-end rentals, now young families are buying and renovating starter homes.

Still regarding parks, Strong Towns recommends instead of relying on federal funds, by redirecting CRA dollars, leaders could create opportunities for the locals to financially support or improve parks.

I did that with my team. We planted trees near the new pump track. I even took time in the evenings to water them. Guess what this costs? Nothing other than water. Thank you, Lord, for all the rain during July.

On the topic of affordable housing, I must confess the county has been mostly focused on donating funding from the Housing For All Trust Fund to private companies to build affordable units. I have been part of three complexes in the Pine Hills area and one on Plymouth Sorrento Road.

Marohn of Strong Towns suggests we should do two things to encourage affordable options. First, we must make housing easier to build. Let me tell you, permitting can be a challenge. Right now, I’m learning about permitting for a new sidewalk and replacement fencing.

Secondly, Marohn suggests we should help property owners each build one accessory apartment. I guess I have been listening to the approach for a few years now, because my new property has an accessory dwelling unit (ADU).

The largest growing class of homeless are in the elderly population. It is always better to prevent homelessness.

Marohn’s idea about increasing housing right on our own properties is creative, and it sure beats additional subdivisions taking away precious farmland.

Love to hear your thoughts…District2@ocfl.net.