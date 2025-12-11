OP-ED: AI holds much promise for educators

By Melissa Byrd, Orange County School Board District 7

Last week, I attended the annual winter conference for the Florida School Boards Association, spending several days learning from industry leaders in education research and policy.

These conferences are always valuable, but this one seemed even more so than usual, as every session I attended focused on a very timely topic: AI and its use in education.

It seems we are hearing a lot about AI these days because it is everywhere, in everything we do, and the technology shows no signs of slowing down. That leaves school board members and administrators on a steep learning curve for the opportunities it can provide, as well as the challenges that need to be addressed.

What was impressed upon me most was that this is not something to be afraid of. For generations, teachers have worked miracles with limited time and wide-ranging student needs. As a board member, I often hear from teachers that they have so much on their plates and the demands on their time are vast.

AI can give teachers the gift they need most — time. Teachers today juggle instruction with grading, paperwork, reports, lesson planning and data analysis. AI can help handle routine tasks such as generating practice activities, organizing student feedback, and identifying learning trends.

When teachers regain those hours, they reinvest them where they matter most: building relationships, supporting students emotionally, and designing engaging lessons.

AI also holds a powerful promise for students who need extra support. From translation and speech-to-text tools to reading support tools, there are many ways it can be used.

Used well, AI does not replace teachers — it extends their reach to students who need more attention than the traditional system can always provide.

None of this potential happens without responsibility. Schools must lead with clear expectations about ethical use, privacy protection and academic integrity. Students must be taught not just how to use AI, but how to question it, verify information, and understand its limits.

AI should never replace thinking — it should strengthen it.

As we move into the new frontier of learning for this generation, I am grateful I had the opportunity to learn so much at the conference. It has inspired me to research more and learn more so I can help ensure our district is on the right path moving into this.