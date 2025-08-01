OP-ED: AFD achieves top ISO rating—again

By Bryan Nelson

As mayor and a lifelong resident, I am proud to announce that the Apopka Fire Department has achieved an ISO score of One, also known as a Public Protection Classification (PPC) score.

This prestigious rating reflects our department’s exceptional ability to deliver high-quality fire protection to the Apopka community. The property insurance industry relies on the Insurance Services Office (ISO) to assess how effectively fire departments protect their communities. We are excited to demonstrate our commitment to excellence in this area, a standard we have upheld for the past 21 years.

The ISO issues a classification scale from one to ten based on various criteria. This analysis utilizes its proprietary Fire Suppression Rating Schedule (FSRS) to evaluate our department’s ability to protect the community. A Class One score indicates exceptional service from a fire department, while a Class Ten score suggests that the department fails to meet minimum standards.

The most significant factor in an ISO fire rating is the overall health of our department and our preparedness to respond to fire incidents. Several aspects contribute to this part of our score, including department size, staffing levels, staff training, equipment maintenance, and more.

Fire departments that have access to a reliable water supply system can often extinguish residential fires quickly. With this in mind, part of our ISO score is based on an evaluation of our water system and the number of fire hydrants available.

The effectiveness of our emergency communication system affects how quickly residents can reach us during a fire. It also affects how quickly we respond.

The final aspect of our ISO score focuses on our department’s efforts to prevent fires through community-based fire safety education and additional initiatives. Providing proper education helps residents understand how to reduce the risk of fire. Improved prevention strategies, mitigation techniques, and fire response can lead to less property damage.

Achieving a low ISO score is a marker of distinction for our fire department and our community. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fire professionals, but it’s also a reflection of my commitment to fire safety.

When a third party can recognize the collective effort we’ve put into keeping the community safe, we should all feel proud. It should also make residents feel safer knowing how much their fire professionals genuinely care about their safety and are fully equipped to protect them.

Our community enjoys significant financial benefits thanks to our high ISO scores. Insurance companies recognize these scores when determining home and commercial insurance rates, rewarding us with better rates as our scores improve. A lower score translates to more favorable rates for home and business owners.

In many instances, businesses share their insurance savings with customers, empowering our Apopka community to save even more. This not only enhances financial security but also reflects our commitment to providing exceptional fire protection.

