Once-a-week watering returns to Orange County

The Orange County Utilities Department asked residents to change their irrigation timers to once a week starting Sunday.

“Orange County enforces the same restrictions as the water management districts that encourage irrigation water conservation, which includes no more than one hour per zone,” Orange County Utilities spokesperson Jamie Floer said in a statement to The Apopka Chief.

The restrictions start on Nov. 2 and end when daylight saving time returns on March 8, according to a county press release. Homes with odd-numbered addresses or no address may water their yards on Saturdays, while homes with even-numbered addresses may irrigate on Sundays. Nonresidential properties may irrigate on Tuesdays.

Residents may only water if necessary and may not water between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Each zone may be watered for up to one hour. Private wells and pumps, water from public and private utilities, and ground or surface water are included in the restrictions. Some exceptions apply.

First-time violators will receive a warning. Repeat violators will be subject to a fine of $25 per violation.

For more information, visit www.ocfl.net/wateringrestrictions or occonservewater.net, call 407-254-9845 or email water.division@ocfl.net.