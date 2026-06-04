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Olympic Q-Series is coming to Orlando 

Vinnie Cammarano

June 4, 2026 | 2:12 pm
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Olympic Rings
Olympic Rings

2014 Getty Images

Key Points

Central Florida will play a role in the journey to the 2028 Summer Olympics as Orlando has been selected to host the final stop of the Olympic Q-Series. 

The event, scheduled for June 8-11, will bring elite athletes from around the world to Orlando as they compete for qualification opportunities for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Orlando joins Tokyo, Shanghai and Montreal as host cities for the international series. 

The Olympic Q-Series is expected to feature several sports that are part of the modern Olympic program, including 3×3 basketball, beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, sport climbing, flag football and skateboarding.  

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Hosting the Q-Series further strengthens Central Florida’s reputation as one of the nation’s premier destinations for major sporting events. The region has become a frequent destination for national and international competitions thanks to facilities such as the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, the USTA National Campus, and Camping World Stadium. 

The event is expected to attract athletes, coaches and fans from across the globe in the lead-up to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. 

Author

  • Vincent 'Vinnie' Cammarano was born and raised in New Jersey and is a graduate from Full Sail: Dan Patrick's School of Sportscasting. He has a lifelong background of playing and working in sports, and is the sports reporter for the Apopka Chief. He commentates basketball and other sports on the side, and analyzes professional sports in his free time.

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