OCLS wraps December schedule in seasonal cooking classes, STEAM learning 

From cooking classes to holiday performances, Orange County Library System (OCLS) programs, classes and events give sweet ways for communities to get into the holiday spirit this December.

OCLS serves Orange County with 15 public sites and a network of virtual and outreach resources including programs, events, classes and more, bringing innovation and education to more than 4 million library visitors.

In observance of Christmas, all OCLS locations will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25, and in observance of the New Year, on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Below is an overview of library events on tap in December.

Let’s get cooking

Little ones can decorate their own snowman cupcake and enjoy an activity perfect for little hands and big imaginations at Little Chef: Snowman Cupcakes on Friday, Dec. 5, at North Orange in Apopka.

Children can learn basic cooking skills during Little Chef: Gingerbread House at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18, at South Creek in Orlando.

Attendees can learn to create simple and seasonal mocktails for celebrational cheers at Cuisine Corner: New Year’s Mocktails on Tuesday, Dec. 30, at Hiawassee, also in Orlando.

Orlando Public Library

The Orlando Public Library will feature time-treasured holiday performances, including a performance of excerpts from the classic ballet “The Nutcracker,” presented by the Central Florida Ballet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7.

Atlantic Coast Theatre Presents: “The Snow Queen” is a musical holiday adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of mystery and adventure at 3 p.m. on Sat., Dec. 20, also at the Orlando Public Library.

Learning

Just because school is on a break doesn’t mean learning has to be.

LEGO Education Spike programs, available at locations throughout Orange County, offer opportunities for children to discover STEAM concepts and use creative problem solving. For more information, visit OCLS.org/LEGO.

Teens on school break can participate in a four-day Python Programming Camp from 2 to 3 p.m. on Dec. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at Windermere Branch. Teens can learn the core concepts of Python, including data types, conditional statements, variables, functions and loops.

For a full list of programs, visit OCLS.org/classes-events.