OCLS events to recognize Native American History Month, celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th birthday 

The Orange County Library System (OCLS) plans to celebrate Native American Heritage Month with a series of programs and events recognizing Native American communities and their history, cultures and contributions throughout November

Painted Raven will perform a Native American flute on Saturday, Nov. 1, and Jim Sawgrass will conduct a Nov. 9 program on Native American history, music and dance.

South Creek and Fairview Shores branches will each host a Taino and Yaqui Nation Native event with story and dance for families on Nov. 22. Visit the Native American Heritage Month page on the OCLS website for more information and events.

Senior citizens programs

Continuing its dedication to enriching seniors’ lives, OCLS not only offers programs such as book clubs, crafts, wellness programs and even Bingo, but it also teams up with local organizations to give free educational programs across the county.

On the third Thursday of each month, LIFE: Information for Elders gives seminars covering topics based on attendees’ input, including finances, health, technology and other issues related to seniors. The Nov. 20 installment will cover Renters’ Rights and Obligations with Legal Aid Society.

Three other series are given quarterly: Branching Out and Branching Out en Español at OCLS sites around the county, and On the Big Screen films at Orlando Public Library.

Orange County Fire Department will give hands-on CPR training in Spanish, La vida en tus manos: entrenamiento esenial de RCP, on Nov. 10 at the North Orange Branch.

Visit the Senior Events page on the OCLS website for a complete event schedule.

Jane Austen’s 250th birthday

Orlando Public Library will host many events celebrating Jane Austen, leading up to a celebration of her 250th birthday.

Jane Austen’s Obscure Works Tea Talk will include tea, and readings and revelations of Jane Austen’s obscure works at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Watch Book to Film Series: Emma (2000) at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21.

Enjoy the different games the author liked during Fun with Jane Austen: Charades, Enigmas and Conundrums! at noon on Nov. 26.

Go to the Jane Austen page on OCLS website for a full schedule of events, including Jane Austen’s 250th Anniversary Birthday Celebration, which will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13.

General events

Y Read: Book Read Aloud

1:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 1–29

Dr. P. Phillips YMCA, 7000 Dr. Phillips Blvd., Orlando

Each week, participants can read great literature out loud with others. Ages 18 and up.

Cuisine Corner: Homemade Bagels

6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3 (virtual)

Culinary expert Dianne Morin will show how to make homemade bagels. Registration is needed.

Serious Builders & Gamers

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4, South Creek

See what you can build with just one scoop of LEGO or play a board game. Ages 18 and up. Registration is needed.

Karaoke!: Golden Oldies

5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, Fairview Shores

Go back to the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s with songs and refreshments.

Bingo for Adults and Seniors

11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, Winter Garden

5 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 12, North Orange

11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 24, Alafaya

Meet new people, enjoy music and play for a chance to win a fun prize.

Golden Hour Senior Series

11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 15, Eatonville

In this monthly program, seniors meet up, share and get involved in new experiences together. Registration is needed.



Plant Clinics

10:15 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 8, West Oaks

11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 13, Chickasaw

10:15 a.m., Friday, Nov. 14, South Creek

Master Gardener volunteers from the UF/IFAS Orange County Extension Office will answer your gardening questions. Bring your plants.

Spice It Up: Za’atar

4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 12, Hiawassee

Get a flavor for a new spice and explore its history, culture and uses. Ages 18 and up. Registration is needed.

Community Office Hours: Legal Advice and Know Your Rights

1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20, South Trail

Attendees can find legal services and understand more about their legal rights with Florida Legal Services for community office hours, supported by the Enhancing Access to Haitian Survivors Project.

Discussion and Discovery: ‘Warrior Spirit’

5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20, South Trail

A group dialogue will take place about the film “Warrior Spirit,” available on Kanopy, and Native American athletes’ influence on sports history. Ages 18 and up. Registration is needed.

Youth Events

Gnome Chalk Art

10:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1, Alafaya

Participants will make their favorite designs and decorate the library sidewalks together.

Storytime at Orlando Executive Airport

10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4

Orlando Executive Airport, 365 Rickenbacker Drive, Orlando

Picture books, songs and stories will engage children in reading, talking, singing and playing. Ages 0–5.

Be Safe Online

Ages 6–11: 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 4

Ages 10–12: 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 16

Orlando Public Library

Children will learn safety tips and good practices when using the Internet. Registration is needed.

Appreciation Stations

4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 5, Washington Park

4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 12, South Trail

Craft and activity stations full of kindness will let participants express their appreciation for whatever they’re grateful for such as family, friends, teachers and community. Registration is needed.

Indigenous Tales

10:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, South Creek

Stories, songs and crafts will teach children about the indigenous people of North America. Ages 3–5.

Bilingual Storytime: Dinovember

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 12, Winter Garden

This bilingual story time in English and Spanish could help children develop early-literacy skills. Ages 3–5.

Reboot Boutique

4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 13, Eatonville

Participants can discover new-to-you pieces to their wardrobe at this free shopping experience.

Pajama Jamboree

3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 3, West Oaks

4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 18, Windermere

Wear your favorite pajamas for an evening of a story, craft and a snack. Registration is needed.

Teen Art Adventures: Polymer Clay Owls

4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20, South Creek

Youth can create an owl out of polymer clay, which can be used as a key chain, zipper pull or a pendant. Registration is needed.

Teen Cuisine: Mashed Potato Mashup

2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 29

Orlando Public Library

Remix basic mashed potatoes into something great. Registration is needed.