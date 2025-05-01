Renner, Ricketson highlight Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast

Obedience and faith in God to use a person to yield positive lasting changes was the message that Paul Renner, former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, gave to an audience of over 400 people at the Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

From Moses and David to even Jesus, biblical leaders were called by God and acted in faithful obedience to generate powerful change. All the while, those who were called must trust God’s timing even though it’s okay to feel pressure and self-doubt, Renner said.

“The leadership you show by acting in faithful obedience can have benefits to God’s kingdom for generations,” Renner said. “It will motivate those around you and some who you will never meet. So, put aside your doubts, put aside any thought about your weaknesses. Simply listen, and when He calls you to step forward, act in faith and say, yes. Remember, He’s in control, so the results will be amazing.”

The Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance (ACMA) hosted the Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, which took place at the Apopka Community Center/VFW Post 10147 on May 1, the National Day of Prayer.

The Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast featured a series of pastors praying for different sectors of society, including the nation, the military and its veterans; the city of Apopka, its mayor and City Council; communities, civic organizations and families; first responders and healthcare workers; Orange County mayor, Sheriff’s Office and county officials; education and youth; and churches and ministries.

ACMA presented donation checks of $1,000 each to the Apopka Police Department and the Apopka Fire Department.

Aside from serving as House speaker from 2022 to 2024, Renner is also a U.S. Navy veteran, former prosecutor and business attorney. Raised in northeast Florida, Renner calls Palm Coast home with his wife and their two children.

Renner shared insights from his personal story to illustrate his keynote message, from serving in the military on active duty for nearly 23 years, including in Operation Desert Storm, to becoming a prosecutor and business owner to entering politics.

When Renner ran for a House seat the first time, he lost. He ran a second time for the Florida House and won by a landslide in 2015.

As speaker of the Florida House, Renner supervised at least 500 employees, crafted two balanced state budgets totaling $100 billion and established the agenda for legislative sessions. After serving eight years in the House, he was term limited in 2024.

“I’ll tell you, in hindsight, had I won that first race, I would not be standing here in front of you, certainly not as a former Speaker of the House,” Renner said. “Losing that race [the first time] was actually, politically, the best thing that ever happened. Our timing is not God’s timing, but God’s timing is always perfect.”

The National Day of Prayer falls on the first Thursday of every May. In 1775, before the United States was formed, the Continental Congress called for a national day of prayer and fasting.

After that, other leaders like presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln periodically called for a National Day of Prayer to recognize God’s role in the United States in important times in the nation’s history.

In 1952 President Harry Truman, through Congress, codified the National Day of Prayer as an annual celebration. In 1988, Ronald Reagan designated the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

Pillar Award

ACMA President Pat McGuffin announced the Pillar Award would go to Eileen Ricketson for her 45-plus years of outstanding community service.

As wife of late The Apopka Chief/The Planter publisher John Ricketson, Eileen poured all of her efforts into operating the newspapers through various tasks such as subscriptions and legal notices. She also managed the family’s Apopka Office Supply store.

“She may have worked long hours but would always have time to put a smile on her face or give you a hug and encourage you during your day,” McGuffin said before announcing Ricketson as the award recipient. “You know, we all have days that are crazy, and to have somebody care enough to stop what they’re doing and just smile and talk with you—that was part of what our recipient did.”

In February, Eileen sold both newspapers to Mainstreet Daily News, a subsidiary of Orlando-based MARC Media.

Eileen is the third member of the Chief to receive the Pillar Award, which began in 2006. Her husband John received it that year with then-Mayor John Land, followed by Marketing Director Jackie Trefcer in 2017.

Eileen received a standing ovation from the audience, which she thanked for their support over the years.

“I want to say that if it were not for the goodness of all of you, I would not have the goodness to share with you,” she said. “I appreciate what you’ve taught me and showed me and the love that you have shared, and I’m so very grateful that we’ve had the opportunity to get to know you and to thank you for what you have done for those around you. Thank you so ever so much. God bless you.”

The Apopka Chief is an award-winning weekly newspaper serving the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923.

