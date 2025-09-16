X

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church to host addiction recovery conference

Sarah Merly

September 16, 2025 | 3:24 pm
New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its 16th annual addiction recovery conference next month.

Photo by Sarah Merly

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church will host its annual Recovery at the Hope (R.A.T.H.) Conference from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 4. 

According to a Facebook post, the free conference will include breakfast and presentations on addiction prevention, identification and recovery. 

“Remember, an addiction is not always centered on drugs and alcohol,” the post said. “It can be anything keeping you from developing a closer relationship with God.” 

New Hope founded the R.A.T.H. conference 16 years ago after receiving several visitors asking for help with addiction recovery. According to facilitator and pastor Alexander H. Smith, New Hope would redirect visitors to another church for addiction recovery before the conference was founded. 

Since R.A.T.H. started, Smith said he has seen several people fully recover from addictions and come back to New Hope to thank the church for its work.  

He said he expects 40-50 attendees this year. 

  • Sarah Merly is an administrative assistant and correspondent for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

