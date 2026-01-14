Nelson leads fourth-quarter fundraising in mayoral race  

Incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson led fourth-quarter fundraising among the three candidates running for mayor in the March election.

Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, Nelson, and City Commissioner Nick Nesta each reported activity during the final reporting period of 2025, according to campaign finance reports filed with the city. The fourth quarter covered contributions and expenditures from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, 2025.

Nelson, who is running for his third term, reported raising $20,700 in cash and checks for Q4, plus $1,002.49 from in-kind contributions. The total monetary contributions to date were $50,924.98, with contributions coming from a mix of individual and business donors.

Among the individual donors were Robyn Benge – wife of local developer Tony Benge – with an in-kind donation of $700.37. Nelson, who did not respond to a request for comment, gave an in-kind donation of $251 to his campaign for Meta advertising.

Nelson’s Q4 monetary expenditures were $9,248, much of which went to printing and reproduction, palm cards, computer software management and the qualifying fee. His campaign’s monetary expenditures to date total $15,426.16.

Moore came in second in the fundraising race, reporting $13,175 in cash and checks and a $5,000 loan during the fourth quarter, with contributions coming from individuals and businesses. Her monetary contributions to date total $63,266. Individual donors include Moore with a $5,000 check to her own campaign.

Her Q4 expenditures totaled $16,116.91, with total monetary expenditures to date being $27,383.19. Expenditures went to postage, campaign, signs and qualifying.

“I’m grateful to my donors for expressing their support in such a tangible way,” Moore said in a statement to The Apopka Chief. “Fundraising is about garnering the resources necessary to share my future vision for the city. We are well on our way towards fully communicating my love and hope for a brighter path for all residents.”

Nesta, who announced his campaign in November, reported cash and check contributions of $6,125. He also received in-kind contributions of $3,254.20 for a total of $9,379.20. Much of the donations were from Nesta himself in cash, check and in-kind contributions.

Nesta’s Q4 expenditures and overall expenditures to date totaled $8,804.35, much of which went toward the filing fee at the city of Apopka and campaign signs.

“The Nesta for Mayor of Apopka campaign is powered by local residents, while a large share of my opponents’ funding comes from out-of-town donors who do not live with the impact of higher utility bills, rising property taxes, or local infrastructure issues,” Nesta said in a statement texted to the Chief.

“Apoka families have faced a 40% increase in utility rates, something I was proud to vote against along with an 8.1% property tax increase during a challenging economy.

“My focus remains on transparency, accountability, and putting Apopka residents first.”

Per Florida law, candidates must file quarterly campaign finance reports detailing all contributions and expenditures.

The Apopka mayor’s seat will be on the ballot March 10, along with races for Seat 1 and Seat 2, a special election for Seat 4 and eight proposed City Charter amendments. If necessary, a run-off election would take place April 14.

To find a full list of all donors to each mayoral candidate, visit www.theapopkachief.com.