Mullinax opens new service department

Mullinax Ford of Central Florida cut the ribbon on its new service department and celebrated 25 years in business during an event on Aug. 21.

Guests arrived at 5:30 p.m. to check in and receive a raffle ticket, according to a Mullinax press release. Ford Motor Company regional managers Brian Horn and Will Krill then presented Jerry Mullinax with a plaque commemorating the dealership’s 25th anniversary.

“Without you, we wouldn’t be here,” Mullinax said as he thanked the Ford officials in attendance.

Mullinax also thanked longtime customers who came to the event, along with the city of Apopka and the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce.

“We appreciate all your support,” Mullinax said. “Thank you all for coming out.”

Following the presentation, Mayor Bryan Nelson and chamber representatives joined the Mullinax team for a ribbon-cutting. Guests then enjoyed live music by Devin James and food from Papa Diesel’s BBQ, Caffe Positano, and Gallo’s Pollo & Grill.

Mullinax Ford serves 2,300 people a month and has sold 120,000 vehicles since opening in 2000. The new parts department and shop arrived 55 years after the Mullinax family joined the automotive business in 1970.

The two-story parts department spans 30,000 square feet, while the shop has 56 service bays. Two miles of pipes run throughout the shop, providing six different fluids to each bay along with air, water and power.

Mullinax Ford is one out of 120 Ford Elite Commercial Service Centers nationwide and is the only center in the Orlando area. Each elite center services commercial vehicles and fleets, according to the Ford website.

Mullinax Ford’s Elite Commercial Service Center services several community leaders and businesses in Apopka, including the city of Apopka, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Duke Energy.