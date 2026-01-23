Mayoral debate moves to Apopka High School 

The venue for the Feb. 3 Apopka mayoral debate has moved from Highland Manor to the Apopka High School Performing Arts Center after tickets sold out quickly on Thursday amid higher-than-expected public demand.

Organizers announced the change Friday, saying the original location could not accommodate the large number of residents who wanted to attend. The debate will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Whereas registration for Highland Manor was limited to 100 people, the Apopka High School Performing Arts Center can seat more than 800, opening the door for hundreds more to attend in person. The high school is located at 555 W. Martin St.

The debate is a partnership between The Apopka Chief and WESH 2 News and is free and open to the public, though tickets are required for entry. WESH 2 will also livestream the event for those who cannot attend.

“We were shocked to see how quickly the tickets went, but running out of space is a good thing: It shows this community cares,” said Apopka Chief publisher J.C. Derrick. “We are grateful to Apopka High School for agreeing to host the debate in a venue with ample space for everyone who would like to attend.”

All three candidates in the March mayoral election have committed to participate: Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and City Commissioner Nick Nesta.

To reserve tickets, visit the event page or search “Apopka mayoral debate” on the Eventbrite website.

Principal Lyle Heinz welcomed the opportunity to make the Performing Arts Center available for the community event, which will be co-presented by the Apopka High School PTSA.

“We are thrilled to host the mayoral debate, offering our students a hands-on opportunity to learn about civic engagement while bringing our community together for thoughtful discussion,” Heinz said.

The Winter Park law firm Maynard Nexsen is sponsoring the event, ensuring it remains free to the public.

The debate will be co-moderated by Derrick and WESH 2 political reporter Greg Fox, a veteran journalist and seven-time Emmy Award winner.

Apopka Chief members will receive reserved seating and may submit questions in advance. Other residents who wish to submit questions must attend in person and fill out a question card.