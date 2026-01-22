Apopka mayoral debate tickets now available  

Free tickets to the Feb. 3 Apopka mayoral debate are now available to the public.

The debate, which will take place at Highland Manor, is a partnership between The Apopka Chief and WESH 2 News. Even though the event is open to the public free of charge, tickets are required due to limited seating.

“We are grateful to Maynard Nexsen law firm for stepping up as a sponsor to cover the costs of this event and make it free for those who would like to attend,” said Apopka Chief publisher J.C. Derrick. “We’re looking forward to a great evening.”

All three active mayoral candidates—Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and City Commissioner Nick Nesta—have committed to participate in the debate which will take place 5:30-7 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

“As a national full-service law firm, with a local Central Florida office, Maynard Nexsen values the intrinsically democratic nature of a candidates debate and the need for open, respectful dialogue about the future of our community,” said Maynard Nexsen shareholder Jason W. Searl. “As this particular race is important for both the candidates and the residents of the city of Apopka, our ability to support this event underscores our commitment to serve our community as a land use law leader in this region.”

To reserve tickets, go to Eventbrite.com and search for “Apopka mayoral debate,” or click here.

“The number of pre-requests we’ve received for tickets indicates strong interest in this election,” Derrick said. “There are many important issues on the ballot in March, and voters know that.”

Derrick and WESH 2 political reporter Greg Fox will co-moderate the debate. Fox, a seven-time Emmy Award winner and two-time Walter Cronkite Award recipient, is a veteran debate facilitator who has worked at WESH since 1987.

Apopka Chief members will receive reserved seating at the event and may submit questions in advance. Other residents who wish to submit questions must attend in person and fill out a question card.

Nelson was first elected in 2018 and is seeking a third term, which he has said would be his last.

Moore, now in her second term as Orange County’s District 2 commissioner, announced her mayoral campaign in April.

Nesta entered the race in November. His entry prompted local attorney Matt Aungst to withdraw, saying he was concerned about “splitting the reform vote.”